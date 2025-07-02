Malaysia eyes investment, trade ties with Italy, Brazil, France

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is set to strengthen investment and economic cooperation with Italy, Brazil, and France following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s working visit to the three nations.

The trip, which began yesterday and continues until July 7, is part of efforts to deepen bilateral ties and expand global economic collaboration.

MADANI Government spokesman and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that discussions on strategic partnerships and investments are underway, with official announcements expected in the coming days.

“We can expect several discussions on investment and enhanced economic cooperation to lead to announcements in due course,“ he said.

Anwar’s itinerary includes high-level meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to reinforce economic ties and explore cultural initiatives.

He will also engage with French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on trade, technology, and education sectors.

The visit culminates with his attendance at the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, hosted by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

A Malaysian business delegation, featuring industry leaders such as Petroliam Nasional Bhd, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Sunway Group, and Malayan Banking Bhd, is accompanying the Prime Minister to explore new opportunities.