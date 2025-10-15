Government plans legal changes to tackle overloaded lorry problem

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is drafting legal amendments to extend enforcement against overloaded lorries beyond drivers and transport companies to include consignors and consignees.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the move aims to ensure the entire logistics ecosystem is held accountable and complies with legal load limits.

“We will be taking stricter action moving forward,“ Loke told a press conference.

He emphasised that the entire ecosystem must comply to ensure road safety.

Loke highlighted that overloaded lorries pose significant road safety risks and accelerate damage to public infrastructure.

“People often complain about potholes on Malaysian roads,“ he said.

“One major cause is overloaded lorries.”

He noted that road deterioration increases maintenance costs and safety risks, particularly for motorcyclists.

Loke explained that lorry drivers and transport companies often face pressure from quarry or factory owners to carry excess loads.

This pressure comes from efforts to cut operational costs and remain competitive.

The Road Transport Department will enforce stricter measures, including meetings with quarry and sand operators.

Final warnings will be issued before enforcement is stepped up.

The government is also promoting a “road-to-rail” policy to shift heavy and high-risk cargo transport from roads to railways.

“We want heavy cargo to be moved by rail, not roads,“ Loke added.

This policy aims to reduce accidents and protect road infrastructure. – Bernama