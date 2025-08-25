Government Procurement Bill 2025 tabled for first reading in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Government Procurement Bill 2025 has been tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

This legislation seeks to establish comprehensive duties, accountability mechanisms, governance standards, and transparency requirements for all government procurement activities.

The bill includes provisions for creating a government procurement appeal tribunal to handle disputes and ensure fair process implementation.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying confirmed that the second reading will occur during the current parliamentary session.

According to the parliamentary document, the bill prioritises integrity and fairness while maximising benefits from public resource utilisation.

“The proposed Act was drafted based on the principles of advocating the culture of accountability as being fundamental in the governance of, participation in and administration of government procurement, supported by independent check and balance mechanism.”

“(It is also based on the principles of) ensuring commitment to transparency in government procurement procedures, especially in decision-making, with strong discipline on disclosure principles,” the bill said.

The legislation aims to optimise resource benefits to deliver maximum value for both citizens and the nation.

It further seeks to promote open and competitive procurement methods to ensure equitable access for all qualified participants.

Administrative control and supervision of the Act will be managed by the Treasury’s secretary-general. – Bernama