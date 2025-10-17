Government proposes smartphone ban for students under 16

PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet has proposed three key measures to improve school safety, including a potential ban on smartphone use for students under the age of 16.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the proposed restriction aims to curb disciplinary issues, the negative influence of social media, and online gaming.

He stated that these factors have been linked to bullying and other forms of misconduct in schools.

“The ban on smartphones for those under 16 is still under review...but, I believe we must be firm on this,” he told reporters after joining the congregants in performing Friday prayers at Surau Jannatul Firdaus PPAM Seruling, Precinct 5.

In addition to the smartphone ban, Anwar said the Cabinet also recommended increased security monitoring in schools by the police and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He also proposed improving curriculum content with the involvement and support of parents and Parent-Teacher Associations to instil values and discipline among students.

“Within the MADANI framework, we emphasise values and morals,” he noted.

Anwar added that excellence in education must be accompanied by reflection and understanding.

He observed that many students are exposed to religious education, including Islamic and tahfiz schools, but sometimes the deeper awareness is lacking.

Anwar said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek will provide more detailed explanations soon and will organise engagement sessions with schools, PTAs, and the wider community.

“I hope all parties, including headmasters, principals, teachers, and parents, will offer their full cooperation,” he said.

He concluded by noting that sometimes issues arise from misunderstandings or misaligned priorities. – Bernama