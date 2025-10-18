Police classify Universiti Malaya student death as sudden death case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have classified the death of a Universiti Malaya student who fell from a residential college building as sudden death.

Petaling Jaya Police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat confirmed the classification following the incident earlier on Friday (October 17).

He stated that a post-mortem examination is currently being conducted at University Malaya Medical Centre.

Shamsudin urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist police investigations.

He provided the Petaling Jaya Police headquarters operations room contact number 03-79662222 for public assistance. – Bernama