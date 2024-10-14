Government to conduct study to strengthen women entrepreneurship in key sectors

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will conduct a study to strengthen the role of women entrepreneurs in the industry and business sectors, according to the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

He said the study aims to provide the government with relevant data to make informed decisions and take appropriate action to support women entrepreneurs.

“We must conduct a thorough research into the matter so that when we present our case, we have supporting data.

“We must ensure the facts are there. This includes conducting surveys and gathering relevant data on women entrepreneurs,“ he said during a Women in Trade and Industry (WITI) luncheon organised by the Women and Family Affairs Council of Malaysia (HAWA Malaysia).

Tengku Zafrul noted that the engagement session was valuable for the ministry, especially in the context of WITI, as it created an opportunity to exchange ideas and suggestions to improve the “SHE-economy.”

“MITI acknowledges the concerns raised, and they will be brought to the attention of the relevant authorities,“ he said.

He emphasised that many issues require further discussion and collaboration between MITI and other ministries such as the Economy, Finance, Human Resources, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, agencies and the SME Corporation.

To support other women entrepreneurs, especially in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Tengku Zafrul encouraged their involvement in emerging sectors such as renewable energy, green technology, advanced manufacturing, and high-tech industries.

“MITI will ensure women entrepreneurs are given the same opportunities to grow as other businesses led by men,“ he said.

As ASEAN chair, Malaysia will also lead initiatives to drive women’s entrepreneurship, in line with the ASEAN 2025 theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, he noted.

Malaysia will be proactive in highlighting the importance of gender equality in entrepreneurship within the ASEAN economic agenda in line with the WITI initiative.

“Next year, MITI will lead several women-focused conferences in partnership with other women-led entities. Malaysia can inspire regional change towards inclusive growth, reinforcing ASEAN’s commitment to a dynamic and resilient economic community by prioritising women’s participation.

“There is immense potential for women entrepreneurs in Malaysia and ASEAN with the rapid advancement in technology,“ he added.