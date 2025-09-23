Government to tighten RON95 subsidy controls for better targeting

GEORGE TOWN: The government will introduce several control measures to ensure RON95 petrol subsidies are properly targeted and not misused.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the steps aim to verify that groups requiring more than 300 litres a month, such as e-hailing drivers, are genuinely eligible, with confirmation from their respective companies.

He stated that if eligibility is confirmed, they can apply with company support.

The government can verify usage through e-hailing system records to ensure the fuel is genuinely used for work.

Amir Hamzah added that the government will also restrict excessive daily usage.

He made these comments to reporters after launching the National-level Mega E-Invoicing Tour Series 2/2025 here today. – Bernama