KUANTAN: The Malaysian government is urged to take firm and strategic measures to address the ongoing atrocities in Palestine, including strengthening diplomatic ties with other Islamic countries, particularly through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and supporting the United Nations (UN) resolutions in the pursuit of a sustainable solution to the ongoing conflict.

Pahang Mufti Prof Datuk Dr Asmadi Mohamed Naim said the attacks on the Palestinian people are not only a form of extreme cruelty but also a clear violation of human rights.

He said these brutal actions also violated international law, as determined by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in previous rulings.

“The brutal attacks carried out by the Zionist regime not only involve the shelling of refugee camps and Palestinian settlements, which are home to unarmed women and children but have also caused massive infrastructure destruction,” he said in a statement today.

“These inhumane acts are clear evidence that Israel continues to commit war crimes and systematic ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people, a fact that has been acknowledged by the ICJ in the case brought by South Africa against Israel,” he said in a statement today.

Therefore, Asmadi urged Muslims across the globe to rise and stand united in solidarity with the people of Palestine, and to not leave them to fight alone.

“Let us stand united in opposing the prolonged occupation by the Zionist Israeli regime that has brought immense suffering to the Palestinian people. Even the tiniest effort on our part can make a meaningful difference in their fight.”

“As Muslims, we cannot let them fight alone as we have seen on television and in newspapers, where children bravely defend their homeland for the sanctity of the blessed land, Baitulmaqdis,” he said.

At the same time, he also called on all Muslims to continue praying for the safety, victory, and well-being of the Palestinian people and the safety of all Muslims around the world.