Government will not compromise on zakat fund misuse says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not compromise on any form of misconduct, corruption, or abuse of power involving funds for Muslim welfare.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pic) stated there had been no attempts to protect individuals involved in alleged zakat fund misappropriation.

He emphasised that firm action would be taken according to existing rules and laws against such offences.

“Funds entrusted for the welfare of the Muslim ummah must be managed with integrity, trust, and transparency,“ he said in a statement on his official Facebook page, yesterday.

Mohd Na’im confirmed he had noted reports regarding allegations of abuse of power and misappropriation in zakat aid management under one religious agency.

He revealed that an internal investigation had been initiated alongside an official report lodged with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The minister expressed appreciation to individuals who bravely came forward to report such misconduct.

He described their courage as reflecting shared integrity that should be emulated by others.

Mohd Na’im urged the public to promptly lodge reports with authorities if aware of any misappropriation or abuse of power.

He assured that every complaint would be investigated seriously without any compromise.

The minister reminded all agencies under the Religious Affairs portfolio not to betray public trust.

He warned that failure to uphold integrity would tarnish institutional reputations and erode public confidence in religious bodies.

Mohd Na’im confirmed his department would continue working closely with MACC and other enforcement agencies.

This cooperation ensures firm action against any parties found guilty of misconduct.

On Sunday, MACC detained a former employee of a statutory body suspected of involvement in a zakat misappropriation syndicate.

The syndicate allegedly misappropriated zakat allocations totalling approximately RM120,000 involving 28 ineligible applicants.

The woman in her 30s was arrested while giving her statement at the Kuala Lumpur MACC office.

The Magistrate’s Court granted a four-day remand order until Wednesday to assist investigations under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama