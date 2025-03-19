Govt agrees in principle to proposed Finas Act amendments

PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet has agreed in principle to the proposed amendments to the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Act 1981, taking into account the rapid changes in the country’s film industry.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also MADANI Government spokesperson, said Finas would now continue engagement sessions with various stakeholders while also working on refining the law.

“It is hoped that once it is brought to Parliament, possibly in the June sitting or at the latest by the end of the year, we will be able to refine the Act so that it aligns with the times, where film audiences are no longer limited to cinemas but also watch on their devices,“ he said at his weekly press conference here today.

Asked whether the amendments would lead to censorship of online streaming platforms, Fahmi clarified that this was not the case, as the changes mainly concern the filmmaking process.

“It also seeks to refine several governance aspects of Finas, given that Filem Negara Malaysia was merged with Finas some time ago. Therefore, human resource aspects must be improved within the Finas Act, alongside assigning specific functions to Finas, such as the archiving of film materials,“ he said.

Fahmi added that another aspect of the new Finas Act would involve regulations to ensure the welfare of individuals involved in film production, safeguarding the rights of actors and crew members.

“In the past two years, the Ministry of Communications has focused significantly on social security for media workers, helping part-timers and stringers gain Perkeso contributions.

“We are extending similar efforts to those in the film industry, as both fields operate on a ‘part-time all the time’ basis,“ he said.