SUNGAI SIPUT: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government has agreed to expand opportunities for Chinese and Tamil language training at teacher training institutes, in addition to the national language.

He said this would allow more teachers in these subjects to be trained by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and deployed to Tamil and Chinese national-type schools.

Anwar said this when opening Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Heawood here today.