KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to establish the Digital Asset and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advisory Council, which will play a crucial role in positioning the country at the forefront of the global digital economy.

The Prime Minister’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said that the establishment of the council, as a strategic advisory body, was in line with the development of digital assets and AI technology, which were now key drivers of global economic growth and the country’s competitiveness.

“The council will consist of both local and international experts, industry players, academics, and policy thinkers to ensure that our approach is not only in line with international best practices but also suited to the Malaysian context,” he said.

He said this during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing, which was broadcast live on both Anwar Ibrahim’s and PMO Malaysia’s Facebook pages today.

Meanwhile, Tunku Nashrul said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had inspected the final preparations for the 46th ASEAN Summit, themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, which would be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from May 26 to 27.

He said close coordination between ministries and agencies was crucial, particularly in terms of logistics, security, protocol and traffic management.

“As ASEAN Chair for 2025, Malaysia is determined to ensure that the summit reflects concrete actions in the interests of the people and member states,” he said.

Tunku Nashrul said that to ensure the smooth running of the summit, the Ministry of Education would announce the implementation of home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions in the affected areas.

He said that, in addition to civil servants, private sector employees were encouraged to work from home to ease pressure on public facilities and infrastructure, thereby helping to ensure smooth logistics for the summit.

Tunku Nashrul also said the prime minister had held phone talks with his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on ASEAN’s actions regarding regional issues, including the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar and the economic challenges caused by the United States’ trade tariffs.

He said the two leaders also discussed efforts to strengthen bilateral relations following earlier working visits and reiterated their commitment to ensuring the success of the upcoming ASEAN Summit.

The 46th ASEAN Summit will bring together 10 leaders of ASEAN member states to discuss regional issues, foster economic cooperation, and champion the principles of inclusiveness and sustainability.