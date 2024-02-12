Govt allocates over RM127m for monsoon season aid

SHAH ALAM: The government has allocated RM127,456 800 for 318,642 smallholders across the country under the Monsoon Season Aid (BMT), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the smallholders will each receive RM400, paid in two instalments of RM200 in November and December, to help those affected by floods, among other things.

The Rural and Regional Development Minister said the assistance benefits smallholders from the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda), the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and the Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS).

He spoke to reporters after opening the RisSMart24 convenience store and launching the Risda Golden Jubilee Commemorative Coin today at Glenmarie UOA Business Park.

Also present were Rural and Regional Development deputy minister and secretary-general Datuk Rubiah Wang and Datuk Muhd Khair Razman Mohamed Annuar, as well as Risda chairman Manndzri Nasib.

In another development, Ahmad Zahid said that about 20 to 25 per cent of flood victims at relief centres in Kelantan and Terengganu are expected to return home in stages as the flood situation gradually improves.

He advised those living in low-lying areas in Pahang and Johor to be on alert as there is a possibility that runoff from Kelantan and Pahang will reach the states.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid was reported to have said that the nationwide flood situation is beginning to show signs of recovery, with the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres seeing a downward trend.

Ahmad Zahid, also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, said that the Public Works Department (JKR) is coordinating with the Royal Army Engineers Regiment to identify roads that are cut off and require the construction of Bailey bridges.

“We received information that the locations for the construction of the bridges will be in Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah, but continuous monitoring will be carried out in Pahang and Johor,“ he said.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid directed that work to construct Bailey bridges along routes disconnected in flood-hit areas nationwide be expedited, adding that the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and JKR have sufficient stock to construct Bailey bridges in the affected areas.