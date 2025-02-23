Govt allocates RM123 million for RISDA in eastern zone

KUANTAN: The government has allocated over RM123 million this year to support the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) in implementing development programmes across Pahang, Kelantan, and Terengganu.

In a statement today, RISDA said the allocation is aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of smallholder rubber farmers, a key initiative driven by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister.

The funds will be used to assist smallholders in rubber planting and will also support various other initiatives, including farm infrastructure aid, agricultural input supplies, economic empowerment, skill development and human capital enhancement.

To help smallholders generate additional income beyond rubber cultivation, RISDA is also introducing entrepreneurship and agro-food initiatives.

“A total of RM13.57 million has been allocated for the Entrepreneurship Programme in the Eastern Zone, benefiting 1,552 RISDA-assisted entrepreneurs, while RM9.12 million is set aside to support 450 smallholders participating in the Agro-Food Programme,“ RISDA said.

The government has also allocated RM56 million for RISDA’s Rubber Replanting Programme and RM28 million for the RISDA Mature Rubber Scheme in the Eastern Zone.

To raise awareness and promote its development programmes, RISDA is hosting the RISDA MADANI (KARRISMA) Eastern Zone 2025 Carnival, a three-day event that began yesterday at the Darul Makmur Stadium grounds here.

The carnival, designed as a community-driven event, aims to educate smallholders about RISDA’s initiatives, including the role of RISDA Holdings Group.

“It seeks to elevate the status of smallholder farmers, who have long been the backbone of the national rubber industry,“ read the statement.

This marks the second edition of the event, following its debut in Kluang, Johor, last year. The carnival is expected to attract around 15,000 visitors over three days.

State Islamic Religious Affairs, Rural Development, and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ibrahim Syed Ahmad, officiated the event today, which was also attended by RISDA director-general Zainal Azni Zulkifli.