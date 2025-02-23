THERE is nothing more off-putting and disturbing than finding out the food you have paid for is tainted.

Two young women recently found a cockroach in one of their meals while dining at a well-known Japanese eatery in Kuala Lumpur.

One of the patrons found the insect while tucking into her meal, which was a rice dish.

“I have nothing much to say but this was our first experience here, and shall be the last.

“Please do better,” @mellycka said in a TikTok video.

After that, the woman’s meal was replaced with a new one and she was given a free ice cream.

After her video gained traction, the restaurant owner personally reached out to Melly to apologise, according to an update on TikTok, and informed her that the establishment had taken immediate measures to rectify the issue.

Among these measures are, shutting down the premises for a “full deep clean”, conducting a thorough inspection with an exterminator and “refreshing” the premises with new paint and touch-ups.

In the apology, the owner invited Melly to dine in the eatery again after these measures are done, adding that she would be treated to a meal on the house.