A university student in China, in a bid to hide a secret, nearly burned down his student residence after lighting up a sex doll in a bid to dispose of it.

According to China’s The Paper, the peculiar incident happened on February 10 at Hefei University of Technology in Anhui, China.

It is learnt that the student had just purchased the inflatable doll with the assumption that his roommate would be returning much later.

However, the student panicked when he learned that his roommate was returning earlier than expected.

In an unthinkable moment, the student in an effort to avoid embarrassment and ridicule decided to burn the silicone doll which ended up causing the flames to spread without control, triggering a fire emergency throughout the dormitory.

Firefighters reportedly arrived quickly to douse the flames, avoiding any casualties or significant property damage.

Photos of students evacuating the dormitory along with the fire damage quickly spread across social media.

Unfortunately, the student’s attempt to cover-up the incident quietly failed after the story behind the fire emerged.

It is learnt the day after the incident, the university issued a fire safety reminder, warning students not to burn silicone or other easily combustible materials.