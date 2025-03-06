BAGAN SERAI: The government has allocated RM15.9 million through the Agrofood Mechanisation and Automation Programme to enable departments and agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) to develop farm infrastructure and deliver mechanisation services to targeted groups nationwide.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said that of the total, RM11 million is allocated for the procurement of agricultural machinery, equipment and systems, while RM2.6 million is for the development of farm infrastructure, buildings and mechanisation facilities.

RM1 million, meanwhile, is for the supply of machinery spare parts, agricultural mechanisation and automation and so on.

“This proves that the government has taken steps to ensure farmers benefit from modern technology... so that we can increase agricultural yield, reduce operational costs and make the sector more sustainable,” he said when speaking at the Perak state-level Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Handover ceremony at Dewan Dato’ Zainal Abidin Zin here today.

He also expressed confidence that such programmes would empower the agricultural sector, to address whatever hurdles and challenges it faced.

As for the programme, he said a total of RM643,985.72 has been allocated for the distribution of small and medium-sized machinery through a matching grant to 185 recipients, involving 20 Farmers’ Organisations across Perak.

Arthur said this is part of efforts by KPKM and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) to assist and support farmers in ensuring the country’s food security continues to be protected.