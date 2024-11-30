Govt allocates RM2 million for Kesuma’s adopted village Kg Baru Alma

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The federal government has allocated RM2 million to the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) for Kampung Baru Alma, said Human Resources (Kesuma) Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said this is part of the Madani Adopted Village initiative introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Kesuma has been tasked with overseeing Kampung Baru Alma. This year’s allocation is approximately RM2 million.

“About half has been utilised for improvement of roads and drainage systems, the construction of a main gateway, and air conditioning units for the mosque and surau,“ he said while launching the programme at Kampung Baru Alma here today.

He added that the remaining funds are being channeled toward drainage improvement projects and beautification initiatives in three nearby villages in Bukit Mertajam.

Sim also announced that Wira Kesuma volunteers are on standby to provide humanitarian aid in flood-affected areas, particularly on the East Coast.

He noted that there are 10,000 volunteers nationwide, all of whom have undergone safety training provided by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health to ensure they are well-prepared.