Govt allocates RM5.7 million for rebuilding of SK Kampung Tengah

ALOR GAJAH: The Education Ministry has allocated RM5.7 million for the rebuilding of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Tengah, Kuala Linggi here under the upgrading and reconstruction of dilapidated schools, said Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the reconstruction of the school, which includes the building of classrooms, canteen, guard house and assembly area, is expected to be in July next year.

He told reporters this after the groundbreaking ceremony for the project which was also attended by State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Utilities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer and State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman

Ab Rauf said the reconstruction of the school building will provide a more conducive teaching and learning environment for the 230 students and teachers.

“The state government is deeply committed to and attentive to the education sector, ensuring that the needs of every school in the state are prioritised.

“This commitment aims to provide students and teachers with the resources and quality learning experiences necessary to enhance the well-being of the community and promote a sustainable way of life,“ he said.