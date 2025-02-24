BUTTERWORTH: The government has approved the construction of the Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) project, valued at RM156 million, at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Butterworth Air Base, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said that the project, comprising 164 housing units across various categories, will open for tender this year and is expected to be completed within two to three years.

“This initiative aims to enhance the well-being and comfort of our personnel while recognising their contributions. Additionally, we have allocated RM9.2 million for the maintenance of RKAT units at the Butterworth Air Base this year.

“Some units will undergo repairs, while others - originally designed as single-room accommodations - will be converted into two-room units to provide greater comfort,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Butterworth Air Base today.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised that the Unity Government remains committed to the welfare of ATM personnel, with substantial allocations dedicated to RKAT maintenance since the tabling of Budget 2023, a commitment that will continue this year.

He said RM420 million has also been allocated for 90 ATM camps across the country this year.

Earlier, he inspected the implementation of the Local Planned Maintenance 12 Years (LMP12Y) project and received a briefing from the managing director of G7 Global Aerospace at the Hornet Readiness Centre (HRC) Hangar.

As part of the Ministry of Defence’s efforts to support military personnel in need, Mohamed Khaled also presented a one-off welfare contribution of RM500 to 20 chronic patients, including service members and their families, to help ease their financial burden.

Also present were Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and his deputy, Lt Gen Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris.