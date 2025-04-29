KUALA LUMPUR: Media practitioners serve as strategic partners to the government, playing a crucial role in building public understanding, fostering unity, and strengthening confidence in the MADANI Government’s direction and policies, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Speaking at the 2025 Semarak Aidilfitri Gathering with Media Partners here last night, Dr Zaliha emphasised that in an increasingly complex world with boundless information and competition in both the virtual and physical spheres, the role of the media had become even more significant.

“Every report, article, or broadcast across any platform shapes public perception of the policies and agendas we implement.

“Therefore, I see all of you not merely as third-party observers but as active contributors in shaping public understanding, nurturing unity, and reinforcing trust in the MADANI Government’s vision and actions today,” she said.

Also present was Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Citing recent initiatives such as preserving Kuala Lumpur’s heritage through Warisan KL, developing Labuan as a smart island, and enhancing Putrajaya as a smart city, Dr Zaliha stressed that public comprehension of these efforts depended largely on how the media framed and communicated them.

She acknowledged that in today’s post-truth communication landscape, the government faced significant challenges, as misinformation and disinformation could distort narratives and create confusion among the public.

“For instance, in this era of artificial intelligence (AI), some have been swayed by narratives claiming the Malay community is being marginalised in urban redevelopment projects.

“I would like to stress that these redevelopment projects are in-situ. For instance, in Kampung Sungai Baru, nearly 70 per cent of the residents who agreed to the project are Malays, and they will be resettled on their own land,” she said.

Dr Zaliha also urged media professionals to collaborate in addressing legacy issues, including the development of Kampung Sungai Baru and the revitalisation of Pasar Datuk Keramat.