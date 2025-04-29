MACC, Brunei’s BMR strengthen anti-corruption cooperation

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Brunei Anti-Corruption Bureau (BMR) have agreed to deepen their strategic partnership in the fight against corruption.

The commitment was made during a courtesy visit between BMR director Datin Paduka Anifa Rafiza Abd Ghani and MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki at the commission’s headquarters here yesterday.

Discussions centred on strengthening bilateral cooperation, including joint intelligence training at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) and the placement of BMR officers in the Master of Social Science (Corruption Studies) programme run by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in collaboration with MACC.

Azam reiterated MACC’s willingness to share administrative insights and provide advisory support to its Bruneian counterpart.

Also present were MACC’s Policy, Planning and Research Division director Rasidah Abdul Karim and senior BMR officials, including chief special investigator Umi Kalthum Zatil Amali, senior special investigator Hasrina Suzanty Jamil, and senior special investigator for digital forensics and technology services Ide Rizal Basman.