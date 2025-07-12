Govt boosts veterans’ economy with PUVET programme in Malaysia

ALOR GAJAH: The government is committed to enhancing the economic well-being of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans through the Veteran Economic Empowerment Programme (PUVET).

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the programme provides support, including equipment, training, and business capital, to improve competitiveness, with a digital business training programme, soon to be launched in Kelantan being its latest initiative.

“This is a pilot project known as ‘Beg Kuning’ (Yellow Bag), where selected veteran entrepreneurs will be trained to run digital or online businesses.

“The programme is a collaboration between the Defence Ministry, government-linked companies (GLCs), and several other agencies,“ he told reporters in Kampung Lendu here today after meeting veterans under the MADANI Veterans’ Care programme, which was also attended by Veterans Affairs Department deputy director-general Sophian Isswandy Ismail.

Adly met 26 veteran families, including widows and entrepreneurs, in Alor Gajah, Melaka and Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan and presented Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) medals, assistance, Rahmah baskets, and business support during the programme.

Adly noted that PUVET has received an annual grant of RM1 million since its introduction in 2023 through collaboration with Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) under Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW).

“Through the RM1 million grant, selected recipients receive in-kind grants worth around RM5,000, including fish feed, seeds, equipment, and basic business machines,“ he shared.

He said that nearly 70 per cent of the approximately 5,000 retired veterans have chosen to venture into entrepreneurship, and programmes like PUVET are essential in providing comprehensive support for this group.

“Through comprehensive initiatives like PUVET, we not only help veterans become self-reliant but also strengthen their role as contributors to national economic development,“ he added. - Bernama