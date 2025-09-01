PUTRAJAYA: The government will not disclose details of the minutes of the Pardon Board meeting of the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya that discussed the pardon of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to the public.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, who is also a member of the Pardon Board, said the minutes of the meeting were confidential.

“So we can’t make that (meeting minutes) open. That is only the right of the Pardon Board,“ she told the media after attending the launching ceremony of the MADANI Touch Kiosk officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

Yesterday, PKR International Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin had urged the government to disclose the details of the Pardon Board meeting minutes to the public to stop speculation over additional documents that allowed former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to serve the remainder of his jail sentence under house arrest.

Shamsul Iskandar was reported as saying this would end speculation over the full extent of the pardon granted to the former prime minister and clarify the circumstances under which the house arrest addendum was issued by the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.