KUALA LUMPUR: Collaboration between the government and property developers in providing affordable housing must continue, to ensure that the well-being of the people remains safeguarded.

The Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin said the Residensi Seruni project, in Rejang Setapak, exemplifies such efforts, offering home ownership opportunities to the B40 and M40 groups.

“The role of private property developers is crucial, as they serve as a bridge which helps the government provide affordable housing, benefiting Malaysians, particularly the B40 and M40 groups in Kuala Lumpur,” he said at the key handover ceremony for Residensi Seruni (Residensi Wilayah), today.

A total of 700 homebuyers received their keys, with each unit spanning 924 square feet, priced at RM295,000, and featuring condominium-standard facilities.

Residensi Seruni, a joint venture between Amber Homes Sdn Bhd and Rimbun Gabungan Sdn Bhd, obtained its certificate of completion & compliance (CCC) in early January.

Azman said that Residensi Wilayah is a rebranded version of the Federal Territories Affordable Homes Project (RUMAWIP), which was enhanced in 2019 with a greater focus on the M40 group.

Through this initiative, he added, 62,968 housing units have been completed, with 93 projects currently underway across the Federal Territories.