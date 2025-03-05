Govt efforts to uplift workforce lauded

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has praised the government’s continued efforts to uplift the workforce, and called for stronger collaboration among employees, employers and policymakers to build a more resilient and inclusive Malaysia.

Its president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the country’s progress depends on the collective commitment of all stakeholders, emphasising that close collaboration between employees, employers and the government is essential for national success.

He said tripartism is crucial to safeguarding Malaysia’s long-term prosperity and stressed that sustainable productivity and a progressive business environment can only be achieved through unity and a shared commitment to the nation’s development goals.

“With the theme ‘Pekerja Kesuma Bangsa’, MEF is committed to fostering unity among employees, employers and the government to navigate internal and external challenges, ensuring sustainable progress for our nation.

“In today’s volatile global landscape, unity is not an option but a necessity. By upholding the Madani values of respect, honesty, loyalty and opportunity, Malaysia can overcome any adversity and emerge stronger,” he said in a statement yesterday in conjunction with the Labour Day celebration on Thursday.

Syed Hussain also welcomed the introduction of the Madani Employee Card, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, calling it a meaningful gesture that reflects the government’s care for the workforce.

The Madani Employee Card is an initiative aimed at one million unionised workers, offering them discounts of up to 30% at more than 100 companies providing goods and services. The initiative is intended to ease the cost of living for workers, particularly union members, by offering discounts and exclusive perks.

The initiative, which provides union members access to various discounts through participating companies such as Aeon, Mydin, Jakel, Marrybrown, Genting, OldTown White Coffee, Zus Coffee, Socar and Bateriku, is seen as a practical step to help workers cope with rising living costs.

Syed Hussain said the initiative not only uplifts the spirit of the workforce but also acknowledges the vital role of worker unions in fostering industrial peace and national development.

“MEF commends Human Resources Minister Steven Sim for his exemplary leadership in advancing law reform and strengthening industrial harmony.

“Under his stewardship, critical amendments were enacted to modernise Malaysia’s labour framework, striking a balance between enhancing worker protections and sustaining business competitiveness.”

He also lauded the government’s move to establish Worker One-Stop Centres in Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor, calling it a progressive step towards improving support services for the workforce.