SHAH ALAM: The government encourages the construction of more multi-storey, high-tech storage warehouses to optimise land use.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that the construction of these smart logistics warehouses would also empower the country’s logistics sector, in line with efforts to make Malaysia a regional logistics hub.

“It is definitely a trend now (building multi-storey warehouses) because they want to optimise land use, especially with the rising cost of land.”

“It’s something new, and it is hoped that its development will also involve the use of innovation, technology, and machinery to enhance the efficiency of the warehouse,“ he said to reporters after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Exio Logistics Hub in Elmina here today.

Loke said that modernising the sector is very important in improving operational efficiency by expanding the use of technology and automation.

He said in advancing the logistics sector, the country’s economy and trade, the government is also empowering various forms of infrastructure, including ports, railways, and road networks.

“To this end, we are also encouraging the development of logistics hubs in other states by maximising the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, which will connect the Klang Valley to these regions once completed,“ he said.

The Exio Logistics Hub, developed in collaboration between IJM RE Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of IJM Corporation Bhd (IJM Corp), and FMM Elmina Sdn Bhd, is an advanced logistics centre capable of accommodating over 100,000 pallet spaces with a processing capacity of 240 pallets per hour.

The hub is also equipped with an Automated Storage and Retrieval System and Automated Guided Vehicles to improve logistics operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, IJM Corp and Storio Sdn Bhd in a joint statement said the logistics hub, spanning 8.90 hectares of prime freehold land in Elmina East, is fully leased to Storio as the operator and master tenant.

Storio, owned by the shareholders of FMM Elmina, will manage the facility which consists of two hubs, Storio Hub 1 and 2 with a total floor space of 500,000 square feet.

Construction of the hubs will begin immediately, with the handover to Storio expected in the first quarter of 2027.

In line with its construction expertise, IJM Construction Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IJM Corp, has been awarded a RM284 million contract to build the Exio Logistics Hub, further strengthening its position as a key player in the industrial property sector.