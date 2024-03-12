KUALA LUMPUR: The government is mulling over the recommendation from a study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to construct high embankments along the coastline to address the flood woes nationwide.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the recommendation, made around 20 years ago, could be pursued once the nationwide Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) projects have been completed.

“There was a recommendation, I believe more than 20 years ago, made by the Japanese Government through a JICA project, to address flood issues along the west coast (of Malaysia). Back in the 1990s, the required cost was already around RM10 billion, and now it might be RM20 billion.

“Among others, JICA recommended that high embankments be built along the coastline. Of course, this will take time, and hopefully, once the economy is stronger, we can resolve our flood mitigation issues,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Anwar said this in reply to a supplementary question from Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis), who asked about the government’s approach to solving the annual flood woes, which cost hundreds of millions each year.

Anwar said, so far, the government has allocated nearly RM15 billion for RTB projects nationwide in a bid to address the flood issues, in addition to utilizing the latest technology to predict weather patterns for public dissemination.

However, he acknowledged that these efforts are still insufficient, and no country is able to control the weather, even those with the best technologies, such as China, the United States, and Europe.

“But efforts must be made...it’s just that this year, the rainfall was unprecedented, far higher than expected, with five days of rain equaling the total rainfall of six months,” he said.

The Prime Minister said several areas in Kelantan, for example, recorded rainfall readings of over 1,167 millimetres (mm) within five days from Nov 26 to 30, and in several areas in Terengganu, the rainfall readings reached up to 1,761mm in the same period.

Meanwhile, in reply to Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (PN-Tumpat) regarding road damage caused by floods, Anwar said the government has provided nearly RM1 billion in immediate assistance to address various damages, with priority given to repairing schools, hospitals and roads.

“I agree with Tumpat MP that if the house is completely destroyed, the government should consider providing reasonable compensation so that they can rebuild. However, I cannot make a specific commitment at this point...we are still awaiting comprehensive information and will review it carefully.

“We will look at the overall situation, but I assure you that immediate needs such as food, water, and basic facilities, including repairing damaged roads, should be prioritised. As for upgrading state roads to federal roads, I will have to wait for reports from the Ministry of Works (KKR) and the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) before we can reassess,” he said.

In reply to Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) regarding assistance for flash flood victims, Anwar said the government will still consider providing compensation to them, but it cannot be expedited because there are certain processes that must be followed.