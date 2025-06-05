KUALA LUMPUR: The government is reviewing the need to restructure the country’s existing healthcare financing system to ensure it is more sustainable, inclusive, and effective in the long run as outlined in the Health White Paper, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar shared that the matter was among key issues discussed during the 8th meeting of the Malaysian Social Protection Council (MySPC) 2025, which he chaired this morning.

The meeting was attended by six Cabinet ministers and senior civil service officials.

Anwar said that effective governance, procurement processes, and implementation mechanisms are crucial to the reform, alongside coordinated efforts from various ministries, particularly the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance.

“The meeting focused on the phased roadmap and transformation initiatives for the healthcare financing system, including the proposal to establish a National Health Fund.

“Also on the agenda was the presentation of the National Ageing Action Framework 2025–2045 by the Ministry of Economy, which outlined the country’s strategic response to the challenges posed by an ageing population.

“I acknowledge the early measures being undertaken, particularly the need for a comprehensive, cross-ministerial governance mechanism to ensure a more integrated response,” Anwar added.