Govt open to receiving views to strengthen country’s online ecosystem - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government is always open to receiving views and suggestions from various parties as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s online ecosystem.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said concern towards online business conduct is extremely crucial to ensuring the interests of users are always protected.

“It is also to ensure fair and healthy competition in the digital economy,” he posted on Facebook today.

Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government spokesman, said he received a memorandum from Petaling Jaya Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Chean Chung outside Dewan Rakyat here today regarding a proposal for a more integrated mechanism to monitor digital business conduct.

Fahmi said that Lee’s proposal came amidst the rapid development of social media and e-commerce platforms, such as WeChat, Xiaohongshu, Shopee Live and TikTok Shop, in the country.