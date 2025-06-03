KUALA LUMPUR: The government consistently emphasises the importance of inclusivity by ensuring that the nation’s wealth is fairly distributed across all levels of society, said the Economy Ministry.

This ensures that everyone can benefit from economic growth and national development, the ministry stated on the Parliament’s website today.

Among the initiatives implemented to ensure the fair distribution of the nation’s economic cake to all members of society is the encouragement of investment in high-growth high-value industries (HGHV) to create a business-friendly environment for investors and stimulate private sector investment.

“The government is also implementing initiatives outlined in the National Energy Transition Roadmap, the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, and Budget 2025 to create more high-value jobs and improve the well-being of the people in an inclusive manner.

“The People’s Income Initiative (IPR), which complements poverty eradication programmes from various ministries and agencies, is also being implemented by providing an ecosystem and capital assistance to participants to support and encourage them to engage in economic activities,” it said.

The ministry was responding to Senator Datuk Shamsuddin Abd Ghaffar regarding efforts to expand the country’s economic cake so that it can be fairly enjoyed by all layers of society, without being monopolised by certain groups.

The ministry announced that the government has implemented a more comprehensive wage policy. This includes introducing progressive wages and salary increases for civil servants, which are anticipated to improve productivity and increase the disposable income of the population.

It added that the government is also providing cash assistance to targeted low- and middle-income groups who are eligible and intensifying the Payung Rahmah initiative to address the cost of living, ensuring that the purchasing power of the people is maintained.