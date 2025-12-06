Govt refining efforts to officially recognise PLKN 3.0 certificate

PEKAN: The government is currently refining efforts to officially recognise the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 certificate as a benefit for trainees in gaining admission to higher learning institutions or to secure employment.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the matter was discussed with the National Service Training Department director-general Major General Datuk Ya’cob Samiran.

“This is a credential that can be accepted by all parties, not just the government but also society at large. (With this certificate) we can confirm that the trainee has been exposed to a range of knowledge upon completing the PLKN training,“ he said.

He said this in a press conference after attending a dialogue session with PLKN trainees at the 505 Territorial Army Regiment Camp here today.

Johari also said that the outcome of the discussions is expected to be announced soon.

“We are working with the Public Service Department and several other parties to ensure that the certificate we issue carries merit. Otherwise, it will be just another ordinary certificate -- we want it to have value,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Ya’cob said several PLKN 3.0 trainees have successfully qualified to join the Malaysian Armed Forces and will begin training in the next intake at the Basic Army Training Centre.

“If we look at the previous intake, around 60 per cent of those who participated in PLKN 3.0 chose to serve in uniformed forces, either in the regular or reserve units,“ he also said.