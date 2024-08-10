Govt reviewing National Strategic Plan To Combat Double Burden of Child Malnutrition - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The government is reviewing the National Strategic Plan to Combat the Double Burden of Malnutrition Among Children before making a full announcement on its implementation, according to Unity Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, said that the Cabinet today received the latest report from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, and the Cabinet Committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi regarding efforts and strategic plans to address the issue.

He said there were several matters, such as the supplementary food programme (RMT) and the different schooling sessions (morning and afternoon), that need to be looked into in a holistic manner.

“This is a very important issue that is close to the heart of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and we hope that by the time the Parliament session resumes, we will see some positive developments, particularly in managing this issue,” he said at the weekly post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today.

On the proposal to stop education subsidies for the children of wealthy families, Fahmi said that no decision had been made on the matter during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“We haven’t made a decision yet, and it is still under review. There are a few key principles we are generally considering in how we handle this issue.

“For example, with the issue of electricity subsidies, we emphasised that 85 per cent of users in Peninsular Malaysia won’t be affected by any increases. So, we can take that as one guiding principle.

“However, in matters like education, it’s not the same as electricity, which is consumption-based. In education, we might need to consider other factors. At this time, no decision has been made, and it is still at the discussion stage,” he explained.

Previously, media reported that the government was considering stopping education subsidies for children of the wealthy at public universities, a move that would only be implemented with Cabinet approval.

On the status of the National Cloud Computing Policy, Fahmi said that the Prime Minister will make an announcement about it at the upcoming Parliament session or during the tabling of the 2025 Budget, if necessary.

“This issue was not specifically discussed in today’s meeting. I believe that the Prime Minister may make the announcement if he feels there is a need for it,” he added.

Prior to this, Anwar stated that the government would introduce the National Cloud Computing Policy, which focuses on four key pillars.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that these pillars include innovation and efficiency in public services, competitiveness and economic growth, driving economic expansion by enabling businesses to strengthen consumer trust, and data security and empowering citizens through digital inclusion.