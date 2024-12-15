KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian biker Katiravan Subrayan, 63, continues his extraordinary journey around the world, with his journey across the picturesque Latin America taking him far south to Antarctica.

On November 12, Katiravan became among the handful of Malaysians who set foot on the icy continent.

Bernama once again caught up with the Malaysian adventurer in his global expedition aimed at raising awareness about climate change, promoting nature conservation, and highlighting Malaysia as a premier tourism destination.

The retired electrician made his way to the southern part of the globe, travelling through Latin America. He first arrived in Argentina, marking it as the 51st country he has visited on his BMW R 1200cc GSA motorcycle, affectionately named Parameswara.

While travelling through Argentina, Subrayan connected with organisers who facilitated travel to Antarctica. He joined a group of people and boarded a ship that departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, for Antarctica, where he spent 11 nights exploring the continent.

He said there were 130 people on the ship from different nationalities, most of whom were tourists, alongside a few environmentalists and researchers.

“During our voyage to Antarctica, we were thoroughly briefed about the dos and don’ts. We couldn’t touch any of the fauna or the ice to protect them and the environment and to ensure everyone’s safety,“ he said.

Travelling to Antarctica, a continent without any permanent human population is known to be a very expensive journey.

When asked about the cost, Katiravan acknowledged the high expenses involved in the journey.

“I paid approximately US$5,600.00 just for myself. I don’t have any sponsors for my journey to achieve my goals.

“Fortunately, I had some money from selling my small shop lot in Kepong, which is helping to fund my travel around the world,“ he said, exemplifying his commitment despite the significant personal costs involved.

As the ship arrived in Gerlache Strait, Antarctica, Katiravan said the ship’s crew made sure everyone’s bags and clothes were vacuum sealed to prevent contamination.

“The boots provided by the organiser had to be washed with a special chemical before we stepped foot onto the ice,“ he added.

At the De Gerlache Strait, Katiravan and his group hoped to spot whales, but the strong winds caused the temperature to drop to -5°C, making whale sightings impossible. However, when they went ashore on Petermann Island, they were delighted to see penguins and take in the pristine, beautiful scenery of Antarctica.

The most unforgettable experience for the 63-year-old was voluntarily taking the plunge into the freezing, ice-cold water at Girard Bay, where the temperature was -2°C.

During their voyage, word spread to the organisers about Katiravan’s remarkable journey around the world and the sacrifices he had made to fund his travels.

“Suddenly, as the crew was giving a briefing, they called me up to speak in front of an audience of 50 people, to share my travels and explain why I am doing this,“ he recalled.

Katiravan admitted he was nervous about speaking because his English was not very good and was bound to make grammatical mistakes. Despite his anxiety, he delivered his speech much to the delight of his eager audience.

“I told them I had been travelling around the world since early January 2023 and haven’t seen my home since.

“I am doing this to raise awareness about climate change, to campaign for people around the world to start saving our environment, and to promote Malaysia’s tourism to the world,“ he said.

In his speech, he mentioned that in every country he has visited, he has planted multiple trees and encouraged the audience to plant a tree for every occasion in their lives, as the earth needs them.

But for Katiravan, the crowd did not mind his imperfect English; instead, they were inspired by what this ordinary man was doing for the environment and his country. They gave him a standing ovation after his speech.

“I was touched that they stood up and applauded me, and some even gave me a hug, thanking me for what I am doing,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Katiravan was asked about his experiences travelling through Argentina, his 51st country, and his interactions with the locals.

“I found Argentinians to be very friendly and generally good people. I’ve only had positive experiences with them,“ he said.

He noted that while the locals might not know much about Malaysia, the same is true for Malaysians, who might not be familiar with Argentina’s presidents and officials.

However, when it comes to football, names like Maradona and Messi are well-known and beloved in Malaysia.

Katiravan shared that during his travels around the globe, which have spanned approximately 705 days, he has successfully planted 113 trees across 51 countries.

He mentioned that his next destination would be Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, before heading to Uruguay, the last country he plans to visit in South America, making it his 52nd country.

Afterwards, he will leave the continent, flying to Cape Town, South Africa. From there, he will head north through the Middle Eastern countries and continue east into Asia, all while riding his beloved Parameswara.

Katiravan’s remarkable journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and his dedication to promoting Malaysia as a global tourist destination.

As he continues to travel the world, planting trees and sharing his message of climate change awareness, he proves that ordinary individuals can make an extraordinary impact.

Katiravan noted that his journey is not just about seeing the world but about leaving it a little better for future generations. He will wrap up his Latin America journey with the last destination being Uruguay.