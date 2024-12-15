Tengku Zafrul to issue statement on rumoured PKR move

SUNGAI BESAR: UMNO Supreme Council member Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said today that he will soon address rumours that he will be joining PKR.

Tengku Zafrul, who is also Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, said he would clarify the speculation, including claims that the alleged move is tied to replacing PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as Selangor Menteri Besar.

“I have yet to comment on the political situation involving me. At the same time, we have heard Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s assurance that he will serve until the end of his term.

“... however, with all the speculation swirling around, I will, insya-Allah, issue a statement on this matter in the near future,” he said when met at the Inklusiviti Teras Aspirasi (KITA) charity run here today.

Asked if the rumours involving him would be raised during today’s PKR Special National Congress in Shah Alam, Tengku Zafrul said he had no information on the matter.

Yesterday, Amirudin reaffirmed his commitment to continuing as Selangor Menteri Besar until the end of his current term.

Deputy Prime Minister and UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also confirmed that he had not received any notification from Tengku Zafrul regarding his alleged resignation from UMNO.