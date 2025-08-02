Govt studies nuclear energy for future power generation

PUTRAJAYA: The government is conducting a structured assessment to explore the role of nuclear energy as a potential source of clean, stable and competitive electricity in the country’s future energy mix.

This initiative considers the need to diversify energy sources, strengthen long-term energy security, support carbon emission reduction targets, and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, in line with Malaysia’s climate change commitments and rising energy demand.

The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (PETRA) said the Nuclear Energy Programme Implementing Organisation (NEPIO), under MyPOWER Corporation, has been tasked with coordinating preparatory efforts based on guidelines recommended by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“This preparatory phase is being carried out through the coordination of an organised framework via a technical committee mechanism involving ministries, departments and agencies to ensure a comprehensive and integrated national approach.

“Its implementation will be guided by the IAEA Milestone Approach, which includes national positioning, the development of legal and regulatory frameworks, stakeholder engagement and human capital development,” PETRA said in a statement today.

However, PETRA said that no decision has been made at this stage regarding the implementation, type of technology or capacity of any nuclear reactor to be developed.

The ministry said the government’s priority is to ensure that any future decision is based on comprehensive technical analysis and aligned with national development priorities, while also complying with international obligations.

“This is in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI, which emphasises long-term national planning that is grounded in knowledge, sustainable resource use and the well-being of the people and future generations,” PETRA added.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), said the government is considering nuclear energy as one of the safe, competitive and clean energy sources for the future. - Bernama