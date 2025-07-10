Govt to conduct comparative study on judicial appointments

PETALING JAYA: The government is set to conduct a preliminary comparative study on judicial appointment systems in several countries — including the United Kingdom, India, Australia, and Singapore — as part of efforts to reform Malaysia’s judiciary.

The initiative was agreed upon during a high-level discussion today involving Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pic).

Also present were chairperson of the Senate Special Select Committee on Law Review Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol and chair of the Dewan Rakyat Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reform as well as Selayang MP William Leong Jee Keen.

In a joint statement, today, the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) said the meeting was held in response to public concern over the transparency and credibility of Malaysia’s judicial appointment process.

“Both committee chairpersons voiced concern over recent developments and emphasised the need for a more rigorous, transparent, and credible appointment process,” it said.

The study aims to provide a holistic understanding of international best practices and assess whether Malaysia’s current approach should be reformed.

It will also explore how reforms could be adapted to the country’s constitutional monarchy framework, in line with the Federal Constitution.

“This evidence-based approach will help the government evaluate the need for reforms and recommend improvements suited to Malaysia’s context,” it added.

The government is also inviting public feedback, with BHEUU stressing the importance of an inclusive process to ensure all perspectives are considered before any recommendations are submitted to the Cabinet.

“The government remains committed to strengthening public trust in the judiciary through reforms that are transparent and grounded in facts,” the statement added.