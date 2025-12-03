PUTRAJAYA: The government intends to ensure that the establishment of the Malaysian Gig Economy Commission (SEGiM) is in line with the introduction of the Gig Workers Bill, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

In fact, he said the previous Cabinet meeting also proposed for SEGiM to be the main regulatory body in ensuring sustainable development of the gig economy ecosystem.

“Maybe what we hope for is the compatibility between the goals of establishing a SEGiM and the objectives of introducing the Gig Workers Bill. The Cabinet has also asked the Minister of Human Resources (Steven Sim) to look into it and expand the engagement sessions.

“We intend to ensure that both (the establishment of the commission and the introduction of the bill) are well aligned,” he said in a post-Cabinet Meeting press conference here today.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a statement, announced that the Cabinet has been called to consider and approve the establishment of SEGiM, which would focus on critical components in the gig economy model and aspects that require regulation.

Ahmad Zahid said SEGiM will play an important role in balancing the interests of platform providers, gig workers, consumers, and all stakeholders, ensuring their rights are protected through transparent policy enforcement, monitoring service standards, and empowering self-regulation in the gig industry.

The Gig Workers Bill, set to be tabled soon, aims to safeguard the welfare and well-being of workers in the sector.

In another development, Fahmi stressed the need for Malaysia to urge Meta to impose stricter restrictions on prohibited advertisements, particularly scams on the Facebook platform.

To address this, he has asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to immediately send a formal request to Meta, regarding the issue.

“In over 20 engagement sessions that the Deputy Minister (Teo Nie Ching) and I have had with various platforms, including Meta, we have repeatedly stressed the need for strict action against misleading advertisements on Facebook,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Meta refused to cooperate at the time. However, Singapore’s approach to regulating Facebook advertisements presents an opportunity for Malaysia to push Meta and other platforms to impose restrictions on prohibited ads, including scams, and implement a verification or identity authentication process for advertisers,” he said.

Singaporean media reported that by the end of June, all advertisers on Facebook will be required to verify their identities by uploading government-issued IDs - a measure aimed at curbing online fraud.

Fahmi also stressed the need for stricter action, not only against fraudulent accounts, but also against the payment methods used by advertisers, as they are frequently exploited by fraud syndicates.

Additionally, he urged all parties to refrain from politicising the 3R (race, religion, and royalty) issue, warning that it could lead to societal disputes and division.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reflect on the words of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who emphasised the importance of mutual respect, and maintaining religious sensitivity.

“Let us not allow ignorance and arrogance to destroy the harmony we have built together for so long,” he said.