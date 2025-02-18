KUALA LUMPUR: The government is finalising the main parameters for the proposed implementation of the private-led Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed ​​Rail (KL-SG HSR) project.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said the parameters will be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

“Details regarding the shortlisted consortium, financing methods and project model studies will be examined in the next phase, namely via the request for proposal process,” it said in a written answer published on the Parliament website today.

The ministry was replying to Muhammad Islahuddin Abas’s (PN-Mersing) question on Monday about the latest status of the KL-SG HSR train project following Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd’s decision to withdraw from the consortium led by Berjaya Rail Sdn Bhd.

Muhammad Islahuddin also inquired about the details of the consortium shortlisted thus far, financing methods, and new model studies for the project.

The MOT said MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd has evaluated seven concept proposals received from local and international firms and consortia through the request for information process.