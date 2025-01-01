PASIR MAS: The government will strengthen renewable energy as a forward-looking strategy in line with its target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

“We will focus on that (renewable energy) as our target is to achieve net-zero emissions. Therefore, we will also emphasise and highlight the importance of sustainability in the ASEAN meetings,” he told reporters at today’s Ihsan MADANI programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Rantau Panjang 2, here.

At the event, Shamsul Azri announced an RM10,000 allocation to repair the school’s surau, which was damaged during the recent floods.

He also presented the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) assistance to about 140 heads of households in Rantau Panjang and Pasir Mas affected by the floods.

During the monsoon season (from November to December last year), 38,446 heads of households were placed at 315 temporary relief centres across the state due to flooding.

The government has distributed RM683,000 of the BWI assistance to 683 heads of households and is committed to disbursing payments to all eligible recipients before the end of the 2024/2025 monsoon season.