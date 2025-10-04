Govt urged to grant funds for management of strays

PETALING JAYA: The stray animal crisis in Malaysia is reaching a tipping point, with shelters overwhelmed and volunteers stretched thin.

The Malaysian Stray Animal Association (MSAA) has urged the government to allocate dedicated funding under Budget 2026 to curb overpopulation, support shelters and strengthen emergency response during disasters.

The NGO proposed an initial annual allocation of between RM20 million and RM30 million to fund critical programmes such as nationwide trap–neuter–release (TNR) campaigns, treatment for sick and injured animals, shelter operations and the establishment of an animal disaster response unit.

“While larger funding will be needed for full nationwide implementation, the immediate priority is to establish a dedicated budget line in 2026 to formally recognise stray animal welfare as part of Malaysia’s national agenda,” MSAA said in a statement.

It stressed that stray management is not merely an animal welfare issue but also a public health concern.

Vaccination and feeding programmes help control rabies and other diseases, while stray related road crashes highlight the urgency for action.

It added that floods and other disasters often leave animals behind due to the absence of coordinated rescue measures.

“Currently, the care and management of strays rely almost entirely on NGOs and volunteers, with no federal support. This model is unsustainable,” MSAA said.

The association called for a comprehensive national plan that includes a large scale TNR programme, subsidies for treatment of sick, injured or abused animals, and monthly aid for registered shelters to cover food, rent and staffing costs.

It also urged the creation of a national animal disaster response unit equipped with rescue vehicles, boats, cages and trained teams to operate during floods and fires.

MSAA further appealed for stronger enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act 2015

through more officers, faster investigations and tougher penalties for cruelty.

It proposed regulated community feeding stations to reduce conflict and maintain hygiene as well as a national pet registration and microchipping system to prevent abandonment of animals and promote owner accountability.

“Stray animal welfare must be integrated into national planning, given its direct impact on health, safety and social responsibility,” MSAA said, adding that Budget 2026 presents the right opportunity to formalise long-term solutions that benefit both animals and the public.