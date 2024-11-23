Govt urges developers to embrace renewable energy, address housing issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has called on stakeholders, particularly housing developers, to adopt alternative energy sources such as solar power and prioritise biodiversity, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister (PETRA, emphasised the need to increase the use of renewable energy, noting that its adoption remains low despite efforts in recent years.

“According to the National Energy Transition Roadmap, the use of renewable energy, including hydro and bioenergy, stood at just four per cent as of 2023. This is significantly below the 23 per cent target set for 2050,” he said.

Fadillah was speaking at the Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (Rehda) 2024 dinner on Friday.

He urged developers to enhance sustainability efforts through practices such as adopting Industrial Building Systems (IBS) and using sustainable building materials.

The government, he added, will continue supporting these initiatives with measures like the Clean Energy Metering Scheme, extended until June 30, 2025, and an e-rebate of RM70 million to encourage the purchase of energy-efficient equipment.

Fadillah also addressed the issue of abandoned housing projects, underscoring the need to protect buyers’ rights.

“While Rehda members may not be involved in sick or abandoned projects, as the primary voice for housing developers, it is hoped the association can collaborate to resolve these issues and safeguard buyers’ welfare,“ he said.

A report from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government revealed that, as of Oct 31, 2024, 707 private housing projects had been categorised as sick, abandoned, or delayed. These projects involved 129,007 housing units purchased by 73,857 individuals.