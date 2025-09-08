Government finalises RON95 subsidy eligibility criteria with Padu data

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is finalising eligibility criteria and implementation methods for RON95 fuel subsidies with stakeholders.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan stated the subsidy targeting mechanism would ensure most eligible citizens remain unaffected.

Petrol station operators are collaborating to enable MyKad payment systems at pumps for the subsidy rollout by month’s end.

Amir Hamzah responded to Senator Rose Suryati Alang’s query about fuel subsidy approaches and implementation smoothness.

The government will utilise Central Database Hub (Padu) system data to determine precise subsidy eligibility.

Eligible citizens will receive intended subsidies when the system launches later this month. – Bernama