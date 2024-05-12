KUALA LUMPUR: The government would require an estimated RM392 billion to implement 365 Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) projects in flood-prone areas across the country from 2023 to 2100, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said that the amount was identified by the ministry through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s research on major river basins as a non-structural approach, aimed to provide comprehensive flood planning and solutions.

“If we were to have that amount, there would be a year of no allocation for all ministries to resolve this issue.

“...but the reality is that the government’s (financial) capacity is limited, which is why we are implementing (RTB) projects based on the priorities of the states and areas according to the studies,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Fadillah said this in reply to V. Ganabatirau (PH-Klang), who wanted to know whether the Government is satisfied with the development of flood mitigation infrastructure and related investments over the years; and the measures that are being taken to improve the country’s level of preparedness and response efficiency to flood disasters.

Fadillah said that, so far, the Government is satisfied with the projects that have been implemented, such as the SMART tunnel project in Kuala Lumpur, which has been completed since 2007 with a total expenditure of RM1.97 billion.

He said that over the 17 years of operation, the tunnel had been activated more than 600 times to divert floodwaters, successfully reducing the flood risk in the city.

In fact, he said that a 2012 study by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage revealed that the amount of damage prevented through the activation of the diversion system was over RM4.3 billion.

“The department has also updated and identified 4,619 flood hotspots across the country, and initial actions have been taken to carry out mitigation works such as drainage system maintenance, repairs, retrofitting, and so on.

“It also ensures that the early warning system, involving 534 flood warning sirens along major rivers, is functioning properly,” he said.

As part of flood disaster response preparedness, Fadillah said every state and district Disaster Management Committee is required to coordinate early preparations through meetings, simulations and integrated drills, temporary relief centre (PPS) arrangements and implementation of Public Communication, Education, and Awareness Programme (CEPA).

“For post-flood coordination, it will also cover cleaning assistance and post-disaster aid for victims.

“This includes financial aid and immediate repairs to infrastructure damage, as well as enhancing cooperation between the Disaster Management Committee of each state and district along with non-governmental organisations and volunteers involved in aid coordination,” he added.