KUALA LUMPUR: The Federation of Peninsular Malay Students (GPMS) must take proactive steps to address the issue of student dropouts in the country, said the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Azman Abidin.

He said one effective approach would be conducting door-to-door visits with community leaders to identify students at risk of dropping out.

“There are many dropouts not only in the Federal Territory but also nationwide. These students do not miss school solely because of poverty. They are also affected by social problems, parental issues, and family circumstances that make education seem unimportant to them.

“We hope GPMS can ensure all students complete their education up to the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) level, as some drop out as early as Form 1 or Form 3,“ he told reporters after officiating the Tahlil and Doa Selamat ceremony, held here today to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the National GPMS Alumni.

Azman added that GPMS could assist underprivileged families by working with the Education Ministry and school teachers to ensure that necessary aid is provided to prevent students from dropping out before their SPM exams.

Meanwhile, National GPMS Alumni president Datuk Syed Anuar Syed Mohamad said addressing education dropout rates is a key focus of their efforts, including raising student awareness about Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) opportunities.

“Insya-Allah, with our strength and support from those assisting us, we will continue to focus on preventing school dropouts.

“Some students struggle academically, while others lack interest in learning. We plan to work closely with school counsellors to implement a targeted approach that highlights the importance of TVET in shaping students’ futures. Additionally, we aim to educate parents on the benefits of TVET,“ he said.

It was reported that 10,000 students were absent for the Bahasa Melayu paper in the 2024 SPM examination. On Jan 2, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek revealed that around 10,000 students had yet to confirm their attendance for the upcoming 2024 SPM exams.

Earlier at the event, 120 senior citizens, underprivileged individuals, persons with disabilities, and educators needing emergency assistance received contributions from GPMS through a strategic collaboration with Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan.