KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,821 Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans who sustained injuries during service have received an increased Disability Pension (PHU) rate, effective Jan 1.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that the PHU is provided monthly to ATM veterans with a disability degree ranging from one to 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, for the Disability Gratuity (GHU), granted for injuries sustained during active duty, Adly explained that it is given as a one-off payment to affected ATM personnel.

“As of March 6, a total of 218 recipients have received GHU, amounting to RM6.88 million,” he said, during his ministry’s winding-up debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address, at the Dewan Negara, today.

Regarding the Education Allowance (EP), Adly noted that it is disbursed as a lump sum payment, ranging from RM1,600 to RM5,400 per year, depending on the level of education.

“The constant-attendance allowance has been increased from RM440 to RM1,500 per month, recognising that partially disabled veterans require care from family members,” he said.

Regarding assistance schemes aimed at easing the financial burden of non-pensionable veterans, Adly said that the Ministry of Defence, through the Department of Veterans Affairs, has raised the monthly living assistance scheme from RM300 to RM500.

“As of February this year, a total of 31,858 veterans have received this assistance, with an allocation of RM31.65 million.

“For the veterans’ housing initiative, we aim to construct 60 new units this year, while 220 existing houses are targeted for repair works,” he added.

On the Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM), Adly said that 45,764 veterans have received the medal, with 76,052 recipients still pending.

“This campaign medal is awarded to ATM veterans who served during operations against the Parti Komunis Malaya (PKM), or the Second Emergency (Jan 1, 1969 – Dec 2, 1989), as well as those who fought against the Parti Komunis Kalimantan Utara (PKKU) until Oct 17, 1990.

“The ministry remains committed to ensuring that all deserving ATM veterans receive the PJM,” he said.