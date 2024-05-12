ARAU: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, has urged graduates to master technical skills, such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and automation, to stay competitive and relevant in today’s rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

“To all graduates here, enhance your employability. Expand your knowledge, refine your soft skills, and embrace lifelong learning. Be individuals who not only seek opportunities but also create them,” he said.

He made these remarks when officiating the closing ceremony of the AI Summer Camp University Tour - Northern Zone 2024, held at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) Pauh Putra Campus, today.

Also present was the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

The programme, organised by the Faizuddin Centre of Educational Excellence (FCoEE), was a collaborative effort, involving the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s (UKM) Institute of Visual Informatics (IVI), UniMAP, and the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs).

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra highlighted that AI technology is not just a necessity across various sectors, but also serves as a catalyst for advancing the nation’s development to new heights.

He emphasised that the AI Summer Camp is a key initiative in equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0).

The Perlis Raja Muda said that the programme not only introduces students to AI technology, but also encourages them to think critically, creatively, and innovatively.

“I firmly believe that initiatives like this AI Summer Camp can help nurture young talent who are innovative and competitive, not just locally but on the global stage,” he said.

He further added that a strong foundation in technology education will empower the youth of Perlis, and Malaysia as a whole, to play a significant role in shaping the global digital economy.