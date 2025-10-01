PETALING JAYA: A grand funeral was organised for a 40-year-old man who was shot and killed in broad daylight outside a restaurant in Johor Bahru on Wednesday.

The wake is taking place in four air-conditioned halls at a memorial park in JB, New Straits Times reported.

Banners displayed at the venue described the victim as an “important member” of the Persatuan Penganut Agama Kuang Sheng.

In addition, over 100 wreaths were arranged in two full rows outside the halls, with several messages including “Beloved leader, may you rest in peace.”

The victim’s obituary on the association’s Facebook page described him as a “legendary hero of his generation.”

Reports indicated that a large crowd, dressed in black, gathered at the mortuary where the victim’s body had been kept.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that the shooting was a “gang hit.”

According to a source close to the investigation, the victim might have been targeted by a gang over information he had provided to the police.

The source mentioned the Ngo Seik Kee gang, also known as the “5 Colour” gang, which is believed to be involved in drug activities and car repossession.

Earlier reports indicate that the victim had been questioned by the police last May.

On the day of his death, the man was shot four times at around 11.30am while having lunch with friends at a restaurant in Taman Setia Indah, Johor Bahru.

He had stepped outside to take a phone call when the attack occurred.