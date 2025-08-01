PETALING JAYA: A man was shot to death while having lunch with his friends at a restaurant in Taman Setia Indah, Johor Baru.

The shooting incident occurred at 11:30 AM today on Jalan Setia 3/2, The Star reported.

“The next thing we saw was a man lying on the floor in front of the restaurant,“ a workshop worker who witnessed the incident said, adding that they initially mistook the sounds for fireworks.

The witness reported hearing “three consecutive explosion noises” followed by a motorcycle leaving the scene.

An 11-second clip video was shared on social media, showing the victim’s body covered with white canvas outside the restaurant.

Johor Baru South OCPD Asst Comm Raub Selamat has confirmed the incident.