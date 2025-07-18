Graphic designer pleads not guilty to insulting Islam on Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR: A graphic designer has denied charges of insulting Islam through offensive remarks posted on Twitter. Yeo Li Yin, 47, pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The charge relates to a post made under the profile name ‘Liyin Yeo’ on June 19, 2023. The offensive content was discovered at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department Office in Wangsa Maju on June 22, 2023.

If convicted, Yeo faces a fine of up to RM50,000, a maximum one-year jail term, or both, with an additional RM1,000 fine per day if the offence continues post-conviction.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi granted Yeo bail at RM7,000 with one surety. The case will be mentioned again on September 8. Deputy Public Prosecutor Faizah Khalilah Zaberi led the prosecution, while lawyer Rajsurian Pillai represented Yeo. - Bernama